Double session focusing on strength and small-sided games

The sun was shining down on the Sampdoria first-team squad as the players got down to work on Wednesday. It was more of the same at the Mugnaini in Bogliasco for Marco Giampaolo’s charges, with a double session in store.

The morning was spent working on strength and conditioning, before an afternoon of technical drills and small-sided games, which were punctuated by the sound of cicadas nearby.

Fabio Depaoli and Manolo Gabbiadini trained separately out on the pitch, while Andrea Conti continued with his recovery programme.

The team will be back at work on Thursday for an afternoon training session.