Leverbe: “I’m back with my family”

After a two-year stint with the Blucerchiati from 2016-18, defender Maxime Leverbe is making his return to Genoa with great enthusiasm. “I’m so happy to be back. Sampdoria are a great side: I was here as a kid and there was a real family feeling.”

The Frenchman, who has made the move from Pisa, is looking forward to what’s to come. “I know the coach and his way of working. I can’t wait to play and contribute, showing how much I’ve grown and that I deserve to play in Serie A.”