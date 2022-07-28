Leverbe trains with Samp team-mates

Sampdoria’s pre-season preparations continued in the heat of Bogliasco on Thursday afternoon. New signing Maxime Leverbe was greeted by coach Marco Giampaolo and reunited with some former team-mates from his previous stint with the Blucerchiati. He got stuck into the tactics-based session along with some of the Primavera players.

As for individuals, a newly recovered Fabio Depaoli was back training alongside his team-mates, but Manolo Gabbiadini could only partially take part as he is still struggling to fully reintegrate into the team. Andrea Conti followed his own recovery programme, while Simone Trimbole was resting as he recovers from his operation.

On Friday, the Blucerchiati will complete a morning training session before heading to Istanbul after lunch on a chartered flight. On Saturday at 18:00 CEST, Giampaolo’s men face Turkish side Besiktas in their last pre-season friendly before the league campaign gets under way.