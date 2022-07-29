U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Besiktas squad announced

Marco Giampaolo put his squad through their final training session at Bogliasco prior to their trip to Turkey, where they’ll be facing Besiktas at the Vodafone Park Arena in Istanbul tomorrow at 18:00 CEST.

Andrea Conti, Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Quagliarella and Simone Trimboli all miss out on the game. The full squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Ravaglia, Tantalocchi.

Defenders: Augello, Bereszynski, Colley, Depaoli, Ferrari, Leverbe, Murillo, Murru.

Midfielders: Candreva, Damsgaard, Leris, Malagrida, Rincon, Sabiri, Verre, Vieira, Yepes.

Forwards: Caputo, De Luca.

