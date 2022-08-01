Reggina clash looms

Having taken Sunday off after returning from Istanbul the squad were back in training this afternoon, working ahead of their clash in the Coppa Italia against Reggina this Friday at 21:15 CEST. Today also marked Filip Djuricic’s return to Samp, who was given a warm welcome by all present. The Serbian had previously featured for Samp between 2016 and 2018.

Following a meeting which focused on video reviews the squad headed out on the pitch for a warm-up, the players split between those who were and weren’t involved against Besiktas with some Primavera youngsters also getting involved. Andrea Conti followed his own recovery programme while Simone Trimboli rested following his operation. Samp will reconvene on Tuesday for a double training session.