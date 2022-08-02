Djuricic: “I can’t believe I’m back”

“There’s only one Sampdoria; I can’t believe I’m back here.” Filip Djuricic is once again a Samp player having featured for the club between 2016 and 2018, followed by spells at Benevento and Sassuolo.

“It wasn’t easy for me to leave Genoa. I’m keen to show that I’m a different player and that I’ve matured. I’ve chosen to come back after speaking to Marco Giampaolo; I’ve always been a fan of his style of football. There are so many great players here, and the fans are awesome. We’ll have a great time together.”