Samp put through paces ahead of Reggina

It was an intense afternoon for Marco Giampaolo’s men as they prepare for their first game of the new season on Friday evening. The Blucerchiati face Serie B side Reggina in the first round of the Coppa Italia Frecciarossa 2022/23 at the Ferraris.

After meeting in the video room and completing the usual warm-up, the Sampdoria players trained on pitch one at the Mugnaini, focusing on technical and tactical drills and shooting exercises ahead of their game.

Andrea Conti followed an individual recovery programme, while Simone Trimboli was resting after his operation.

A morning session is planned for Thursday.