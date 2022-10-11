U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Training resumes ahead of double session on Wednesday

The Sampdoria first-team players were back working hard on Tuesday.

After two days off following the draw with Bologna, Dejan Stankovic and his staff were back with the players to begin preparations for the home meeting with Roma on Monday at 18:30 CEST.

Besides Manuel De Luca (recovery programme) and Jeison Murillo (treatment), Omar Colley (intestine problems) and Harry Winks didn’t take part in full training.

A double session is scheduled for Wednesday.

