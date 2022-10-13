Double session covering strength and ball work

The first double training session of the Dejan Stankovic era took place on Wednesday as the players continued preparing for the clash with Roma at 18:30 CEST on Monday.

A morning session based on activations in the gym and strength work on pitch two at the Mugnaini was followed by an intense afternoon runout involving rondos, shooting practice and small-sided games.

Omar Colley was in full training, while Manuel De Luca and Harry Winks continued with their own recovery programmes. Jeison Murillo had physio.

An afternoon session is scheduled for Thursday.