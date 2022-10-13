Technical and tactical drills at the Mugnaini

Sampdoria continued their preparations for Monday’s clash with Roma on Thursday in Bogliasco. After meeting in the video room, Dejan Stankovic and his staff led a training session on pitch two of the Mugnaini, focusing on technical and tactical play.

Manuel De Luca and Harry Winks followed their own recovery programmes, while Jeison Murillo underwent treatment and physiotherapy.

A morning session is on the cards for Friday.