Roma tactics the focus in Bogliasco

With just over 48 hours to go until the home game against Roma, Dejan Stankovic and the coaching staff gathered the players together for a morning session in Bogliasco on Saturday.

Working on pitch 2, the squad began with fitness work then ran through some tactical drills and finished with a training game on a small pitch.

Meanwhile Manuel De Luca and Harry Winks continued with their individual rehabilitation programmes and Jeison Murillo had physiotherapy.

The team will finalise their preparations for Monday’s 18:30 CEST kick-off at the Stadio Ferraris with an afternoon session on Sunday.

