Roma tactics the focus in Bogliasco
News
With just over 48 hours to go until the home game against Roma, Dejan Stankovic and the coaching staff gathered the players together for a morning session in Bogliasco on Saturday.
Working on pitch 2, the squad began with fitness work then ran through some tactical drills and finished with a training game on a small pitch.
Meanwhile Manuel De Luca and Harry Winks continued with their individual rehabilitation programmes and Jeison Murillo had physiotherapy.
The team will finalise their preparations for Monday’s 18:30 CEST kick-off at the Stadio Ferraris with an afternoon session on Sunday.