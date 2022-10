Stankovic names squad for Ascoli cup clash

Dejan Stankovic has named a 22-man squad for Thursday’s Coppa Italia last-32 clash with Ascoli at the Stadio Ferraris (18:00 CEST kick-off).

Manuel De Luca, Jeison Murillo and Harry Winks remain unavailable while Bartosz Bereszynski and Omar Colley have not been included. Academy defender Lorenzo Villa (shirt No.33) has been drafted into the first-team squad for this match.

Here’s the full list:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Contini, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Conti, Ferrari, Murru, Villa.

Midfielders: Djuricic, Leris, Rincon, Sabiri, Trimboli, Verre, Vieira, Villar, Yepes.

Forwards: Caputo, Gabbiadini, Pussetto, Quagliarella.