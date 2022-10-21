Blucerchiati return to training right away

With their Coppa Italia match on Thursday behind them, the Sampdoria players were straight back to Bogliasco on Friday to train for their upcoming league game against Cremonese. They travel to Stadio Giovanni Zini on Monday evening, with kick-off at 18:30 CEST.

Dejan Stankovic and his staff organised a split schedule on Friday. A recovery session was in store for those who played the most against Ascoli, while the rest of the team completed a full training programme.

As for individuals, Bartosz Bereszynski and Omar Colley worked separately, and Manuel De Luca and Harry Winks continued their respective rehabilitation programmes. Meanwhile, Jeison Murillo and Ronaldo Vieira received treatment and physiotherapy.

A morning session is planned for Saturday.