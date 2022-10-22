U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Technical drills ahead of Cremonese clash

The Blucerchiati were back in Bogliasco on Saturday morning with Monday’s trip to Cremonese in mind.

After some warm-up exercises to begin with, the squad focused on technical drills and finished with individual recovery work.

Harry Winks, Jeison Murillo, Tomas Rincon and Ronaldo Vieira trained separately while Manuel De Luca continued with his rehabilitation programme.

The team will run through their final preparations on Sunday afternoon before setting off for Cremona.

