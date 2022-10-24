U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Colley strike secures first win of the season at Cremonese

News

Colley strike secures first win of the season at Cremonese

Cremonese 0-1 Sampdoria (HT 0-0)
Scorer: Colley 78.

Cremonese (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Aiwu, Bianchetti, Lochoshvili (Bonaiuto 81); Sernicola, Ascacibar, Pickel (Castagnetti 81), Meite (Afena-Gyan 81), Valeri (Quagliata 81); Dessers (Ciofani 65), Okereke.
Subs not used: Saro, Sarr, Hendry, Vasquez, Baez, Ghiglione, Acella, Escalante, Milanese, Tsadjout.
Coach: Alvini.

Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Amione, Colley, Murru (Augello 46); Verre (Villar 46), Rincón (Yepes 61), Djuricic; Pussetto (Leris 54); Sabiri (Gabbiadini 60), Caputo.
Subs not used: Contini, Conti, Vieira, Murillo, Ferrari, Quagliarella, Trimboli.
Coach: Stankovic.

Referee: Maresca (Naples).
Assistants: Perrotti (Campobasso) and Garzelli (Livorno).
Fourth official: Miele (Nola).
VAR: Fourneau (Roma 1).
VAR assistant: Colarossi (Roma 2).

Booked: Colley 7, Sabiri 30, Sernicola 67, Amione 69, Pickel 70, Gabbiadini 74, Meite 74, Stankovic 90.
Sent off: Sakic 90.
Added time: 3+6 minutes.
Season tickets: 7,353; match tickets: 5,668.
Pitch: good condition.

More Cremonese v Sampdoria stats here.

Other news

Stankovic: “We’ll play in Cremona like it’s a derby”

Stankovic: “We’ll play in Cremona like it’s a derby”

23 October 2022 Team
Fiorentina defeat Samp Women in dramatic comeback

Fiorentina defeat Samp Women in dramatic comeback

23 October 2022 Women
Technical drills ahead of Cremonese clash

Technical drills ahead of Cremonese clash

22 October 2022 Team