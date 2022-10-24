Colley strike secures first win of the season at Cremonese
Cremonese 0-1 Sampdoria (HT 0-0)
Scorer: Colley 78.
Cremonese (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Aiwu, Bianchetti, Lochoshvili (Bonaiuto 81); Sernicola, Ascacibar, Pickel (Castagnetti 81), Meite (Afena-Gyan 81), Valeri (Quagliata 81); Dessers (Ciofani 65), Okereke.
Subs not used: Saro, Sarr, Hendry, Vasquez, Baez, Ghiglione, Acella, Escalante, Milanese, Tsadjout.
Coach: Alvini.
Sampdoria (4-3-1-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Amione, Colley, Murru (Augello 46); Verre (Villar 46), Rincón (Yepes 61), Djuricic; Pussetto (Leris 54); Sabiri (Gabbiadini 60), Caputo.
Subs not used: Contini, Conti, Vieira, Murillo, Ferrari, Quagliarella, Trimboli.
Coach: Stankovic.
Referee: Maresca (Naples).
Assistants: Perrotti (Campobasso) and Garzelli (Livorno).
Fourth official: Miele (Nola).
VAR: Fourneau (Roma 1).
VAR assistant: Colarossi (Roma 2).
Booked: Colley 7, Sabiri 30, Sernicola 67, Amione 69, Pickel 70, Gabbiadini 74, Meite 74, Stankovic 90.
Sent off: Sakic 90.
Added time: 3+6 minutes.
Season tickets: 7,353; match tickets: 5,668.
Pitch: good condition.
