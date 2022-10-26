Rondos and high-tempo games with Inter in sight

The sun was out in Bogliasco on Wednesday as the team got stuck into preparations for their visit to Inter at the Stadio Meazza on Saturday night (20:45 CEST).

After a warm-up, Dejan Stankovic and the coaching staff had the lads did some rondos followed by small-sided games played at a high tempo.

All of the players took part except Manuel De Luca and Harry Winks, who continued with their respective recovery programmes.

The next session is scheduled for Thursday morning.