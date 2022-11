Stankovic’s squad to face Fiorentina

Dejan Stankovic has a squad of 22 players to pick from for Sunday’s match against Fiorentina at the Stadio Ferraris (15:00 CET).

Valerio Verre misses out through suspension while Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Ignacio Pussetto, Nicola Ravaglia, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Harry Winks are all unavailable.

Here’s the full list:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Contini, Tantalocchi.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Bereszynski, Colley, Ferrari, Murillo, Murru.

Midfielders: Djuricic, Leris, Malagrida, Rincon, Trimboli, Vieira, Villar, Yepes.

Forwards: Caputo, Gabbiadini, Montevago, Quagliarella.