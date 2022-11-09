Torino claim 2-0 win over Samp

Click here for more statistics from the clash between the Granata and the Blucerchiati.

Torino 2-0 Sampdoria (HT: 1-0)

Scorers: Radonjic 29, Vlasic 59.

Torino (3-4-3): V. Milinkovic; Zima, Schuurs (Buongiorno 22), Rodriguez; Singo, S. Ricci, Linetty, Vojvoda; Miranchuk (Seck 87), Radonjic, Vlasic (Ilkhan 90+2).

Subs not used: Berisha, Fiorenza, Bayeye, Karamoh, Sanabria, Lazaro, Adopo, Seck, Djidji, Garbett.

Coach: Juric.

Sampdoria (3-4-1-2): Audero; Murillo (Ferrari 70), Colley, Amione (Murru 83); Bereszynski, Rincon (Villar 83), Yepes (Verre 68), Augello; Djuricic (Gabbiadini 68); Montevago, Caputo.

Subs not used: Contini, Tantalocchi, Vieira, Quagliarella, Malagrida, Trimboli.

Coach: Stankovic.

Referee: Massa.

Assistants: Alassio and Severino.

Fourth official: Pezzuto.

VAR: Abbattista.

Assistant VAR: Di Paolo.

Notes: Stankovic sent off on 60 minutes.

Booked: S. Ricci 7, Amione 20, Yepes 52, Colley 80.

Added time: 1+3 minutes.

Pitch: not the best condition.