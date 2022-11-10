Back to work in Bogliasco ahead of Lecce

The team resumed training on Thursday afternoon, having returned from Turin during the night.

The players who played most of the game against Torino did light recovery work while the other available players, including Nicola Ravaglia, had a regular session.

Andrea Conti, Ignacio Pussetto and Abdelhamid Sabiri followed personalised programmes, Manuel De Luca worked on his rehabilitation and Harry Winks had post-op physiotherapy.

This evening the squad will convene at AC Hotel, where they will stay until the home match against Lecce on Saturday afternoon (18:00).

On Friday the Blucerchiati will train in the afternoon.