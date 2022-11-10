U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Back to work in Bogliasco ahead of Lecce

News

Back to work in Bogliasco ahead of Lecce

The team resumed training on Thursday afternoon, having returned from Turin during the night.

The players who played most of the game against Torino did light recovery work while the other available players, including Nicola Ravaglia, had a regular session.

Andrea Conti, Ignacio Pussetto and Abdelhamid Sabiri followed personalised programmes, Manuel De Luca worked on his rehabilitation and Harry Winks had post-op physiotherapy.

This evening the squad will convene at AC Hotel, where they will stay until the home match against Lecce on Saturday afternoon (18:00).

On Friday the Blucerchiati will train in the afternoon.

Other news

Serie A kick-off times, Weeks 22-29

Serie A kick-off times, Weeks 22-29

10 November 2022 Team
Torino claim 2-0 win over Samp

Torino claim 2-0 win over Samp

9 November 2022 Team
Stankovic names 22-man squad for Torino

Stankovic names 22-man squad for Torino

8 November 2022 Team