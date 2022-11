International fixtures for Samp players

Eleven Blucerchiati players have been called up by their countries for international fixtures over the coming weeks.

Algeria – Mehdi Leris

Friendly: Algeria v Mali (Wednesday 16 November, 20.30, Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran, Algeria)

Friendly: Sweden v Algeria (Saturday 19 November, 20.30, Eleda Stadium in Malmo, Sweden)

Gambia – Omar Colley

Friendly: Gambia v Tanzania (Sunday 20 November, Gambia)

Morocco – Abdelhamid Sabiri

Friendly: Morocco v Georgia (Thursday 17 November, 17:00, Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Group F: Morocco v Croatia (Wednesday 23 November, 11:00, Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Group F: Belgium v Morocco (Sunday 27 November, 14:00, Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Group F: Canada v Morocco (Thursday 1 December, 16:00, Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar)

Poland – Bartosz Bereszynski

Friendly: Poland v Chile (Wednesday 16 November, 18:00, Stadion Narodowy w Warszawie in Warsaw, Poland)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Group C: Messico v Poland (Tuesday 22 November, 17:00, Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Group C: Poland v Saudi Arabia (Saturday 26 November, 14:00, Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Group C: Poland v Argentina (Tuesday 30 November, 20:00, Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar)

Serbia – Filip Djuricic

Friendly: Bahrain v Serbia (Friday 18 November, 17:00, Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa, Bahrein)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Group G: Brazil v Serbia (Thursday 24 November, 20:00, Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, Qatar)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Group G: Cameroon v Serbia (Monday 28 November, 11:00, Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Group G: Serbia v Switzerland (Friday 2 December, 20:00, Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar)

Venezuela – Tomas Rincon

Friendly: Venezuela v Panama (Tuesday 15 November, 18:00, Al Hamriya Sports Club Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates)

Friendly: Venezuela v Syria (Sunday 20 November, 18:00, Shabab Al Ahli Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates)

Italy Under 20 – Daniele Montevago

Under 20 Elite League: Romania v Italy (Thursday 17 November, 21:00, Francisc Neumann Stadium in Arad, Romania)

Under 20 Elite League: Italy v Czech Republic (Monday 21 November, 15:00, Stadio Enzo Ricci in Sassuolo, Italy)

Finland Under 19 – Samuli Miettinen

European Under-19 Championship qualifying: Finland v Israel (Wednesday 16 November, 13:00, Stadion Branko Cavlovic-Cavlek in Karlovac, Croatia)

European Under-19 Championship qualifying: Croatia v Finland (Saturday 19 November, 14:00, Sport Centre Rudes in Zagbreb, Croatia)

European Under-19 Championship qualifying: Faroe Islands v Finland (Tuesday 22 November, 14:00, Stadion Branko Cavlovic-Cavlek in Karlovac, Croatia)

North Macedonia Under 19 – Ardijan Chilafi

European Under-19 Championship qualifying: North Macedonia v Serbia (Thursday 17 November, 13:00, Petar Miloševski Training Centre in Skopje, North Macedonia)

European Under-19 Championship qualifying: Norway v North Macedonia (Sunday 20 November, 13:00, Petar Miloševski Training Centre in Skopje, North Macedonia)

European Under-19 Championship qualifying: San Marino v North Macedonia (Wednesday 23 November, 13:00, Petar Miloševski Training Centre in Skopje, North Macedonia)

Malta Under 19 – Lucas Caruana

Friendly: Malta v Portugal (Wednesday 23 November, 19:00, Malta)

Friendly: Malta v Germany (Saturday 26 November, 12.30, Malta)

Friendly: Malta v Poland (Monday 28 November, 15:00, Malta)

North Macedonia Under 18 – Abiola Bamijoko

Friendly: North Macedonia v Slovakia (Wednesday 16 November, 13:00, Gradski Stadion Stip in Stip, North Macedonia)

Friendly: North Macedonia v Slovakia (Saturday 19 November, 13:00, Gradski Stadion Stip in Stip, North Macedonia)