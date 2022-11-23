World Cup watch: Bereszynski’s Poland draw

Poland’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 adventure kicked off with a goalless draw against Mexico at Stadium 974 in Doha on Tuesday. It could’ve been a winning start to Group C for the Poles if Robert Lewandowski had converted a penalty in the 58th minute, but he was denied by Guillermo Ochoa.

Bartosz played the full 90 minutes and put in a solid display at left-back. Poland’s next game is on Saturday 26 November when they take on group leaders Saudi Arabia off the back of their stunning victory over Argentina on Tuesday.