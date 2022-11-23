U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

World Cup watch: Bereszynski’s Poland draw

News

World Cup watch: Bereszynski’s Poland draw

Poland’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 adventure kicked off with a goalless draw against Mexico at Stadium 974 in Doha on Tuesday. It could’ve been a winning start to Group C for the Poles if Robert Lewandowski had converted a penalty in the 58th minute, but he was denied by Guillermo Ochoa.

Bartosz played the full 90 minutes and put in a solid display at left-back. Poland’s next game is on Saturday 26 November when they take on group leaders Saudi Arabia off the back of their stunning victory over Argentina on Tuesday.

Other news

World Cup watch: Sabiri’s Morocco keep Croatia at bay

World Cup watch: Sabiri’s Morocco keep Croatia at bay

23 November 2022 Team
International fixtures for Samp players

International fixtures for Samp players

14 November 2022 Team
Two weeks off until 29 November

Two weeks off until 29 November

14 November 2022 Team