World Cup watch: Djuricic on bench as Serbia lose

Serbia fell to a 2-0 defeat in their World Cup opener against Brazil at the Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen, with Sampdoria attacking midfielder Filip Djuricic an unused substitution for his country. Dragan Stojkovic’s side were undone by a Richarlison brace in the second half and will be looking to get some points on the board in their next Group G fixture against Cameroon on Monday 28 November.