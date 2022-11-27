World Cup watch: Sabiri scores as Morocco beat Belgium

Abdelhamid Sabiri scored a huge goal for his country as they beat Belgium 2-0 to give themselves an excellent change of progressing to the next round of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Samp player whipped in a dangerous free-kick from the left which found its way past Thibaut Courtois to give Morocco the lead on 72 minutes, before Zakaria Aboukhlal added a second in stoppage time. The result puts Morocco momentarily in first place in Group F, ahead of Croatia’s contest with Canada this evening. Their final match of the group stage, against Canada, takes place on Thursday 1 December.