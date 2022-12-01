High-tempo session on Thursday

The squad were back in Bogliasco on Thursday afternoon for another training session, with technical coordinator Mattia Baldini watching on.

After some warm-up work, Dejan Stankovic and the coaching staff had the players play a series of high-tempo, small-sided games.

Manuel De Luca and Andrea Conti did personalised work while Ignacio Pussetto and Harry Winks had treatment, in Udine and Spain respectively.

Omar Colley, Mehdi Leris and Tomas Rincon will report back for training on Monday 5 December, having been given a few extra days following their involvement with their national teams.

Bartosz Bereszynski, Filip Djuricic and Abdelhamid Sabiri remain on World Cup duty in Qatar.

The squad will train morning and afternoon on Friday.