Samp resume with a double session

Samp were back in training on Wednesday. After a series of tests on Tuesday, the Blucerchiati returned to Bogliasco for training ahead of the resumption of the league season following the conclusion of the World Cup. In front of president Marco Lanna, Dejan Stankovic and his staff led a double session on pitch two at the Mugnaini.

Besides World Cup participants Bartosz Bereszynski, Filip Djuricic and Abdelhamid Sabiri in Qatar, Omar Colley, Mehdi Leris and Tomas Rincon were also absent having been recently called up for Gambia, Algeria and Venezuela, and all three are set to enjoy a few more days of rest before joining back up with the squad on Monday 5 December.

Manuel De Luca and Andrea Conti trained separately, while Ignacio Pussetto (in Udine) and Harry Winks (in Spain) continued their treatment.

An afternoon session is scheduled for Thursday.