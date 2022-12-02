Djuricic’s Serbia exit Qatar 2022

Filip Djuricic and Serbia’s World Cup campaign has come to an end at the group stage following a 3-2 defeat by Switzerland Doha’s Stadium 974.

Having picked up a single point from their first two games, the Serbians needed to win to have any chance of going through but initially fell behind to Xherdan Shaqiri’s 20th-minute strike. Goals by Aleksandar Mitrovic (26) and Dusan Vlahovic (35) turned the tables temporarily but Breel Embolo (44) restored parity before the break. Remo Freuler netted what proved to be the winning goal for Switzerland soon after the restart.

Djuricic came on as a 78th-minute sub but was unable to avert defeat, which means Switzerland and Brazil qualify from Group G.