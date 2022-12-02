Double workout on Friday. Rest day on Saturday

The team ramped up preparations for the second half of the season with a double session in Bogliasco on Friday.

In the morning, the Blucerchiati were split into two groups and alternated between strength work in the gym and technical drills outside.

After lunch, the squad came together for an aerobic warm-up with and without the ball, possession drills, tactical work and a mini-match.

Manuel De Luca and Andrea Conti continued with their personalised programmes.

Ignacio Pussetto (in Udine) and Harry Winks (in Spain) had treatment.

Omar Colley, Mehdi Leris and Tomas Rincon are due to report back on Monday 5 December.

Bartosz Bereszynski, Filip Djuriric and Abdelhamid Sabiri remain away on international duty at the World Cup.

The players have been given a day off on Saturday but will return to the training ground for another double workout on Sunday.