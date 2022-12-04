U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Bereszynski’s Poland head home from Qatar

News

It’s all over for Bartosz Bereszynski and Poland, who head home from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 with their heads held high.

France overcame the Poles 3-1 thanks to goals by Olivier Giroud and a brace by Kylian Mbappe, with Robert Lewandowski reducing the deficit from the spot in added time.

The Samp full back started the match and played the full 90 minutes, picking up a yellow card for a foul on Ousmane Dembele.

