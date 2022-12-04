Primavera friendly tomorrow

After taking Saturday off Dejan Steankovic had his squad back in training on Sunday for a double session. The morning consisted of gym and fitness work but after lunch the Samp players headed out to the pitches for some ball action.

As for individuals, Manuel De Luca and Andrea Conti followed custom schedules while Ignacio Pussetto and Harry Winks continued their recoveries. Bartosz Bereszynski, Filip Djuricic and Abdelhamid Sabiri are still away on international duty at the World Cup. Samp will take on Primavera tomorrow in a training match, keeping up their fitness over the winter period.