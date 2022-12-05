2-0 win over Samp Primavera ahead of Thursday departure for Turkey

There was a good test in store for the first team on Monday. Dejan Stankovic’s side finished up with an in-house friendly on pitch two at the Mugnaini during the preparations in Bogliasco in the World Cup break. Tommaso Augello and Daniele Montevago struck either side of the interval to clinch a 2-0 victory over Felice Tufano’s Primavera side.

As well as technical coordinator Mattia Baldini and head of the academy, Giovanni Invernizzi, two families faces were pitchside, with Marco Branca, Scudetto-winning striker in 1990/91, and Fulvio Pea, who clinched treble glory with the Primavera team in 2007/08, both in attendance. They also went to Poggio to say hello to Filip Djuricic, who was back from Qatar and is set to be part of the training camp along with Bartosz Bereszynski, while Abdelhamid Sabiri is the last Samp representative still in World Cup action, with Morocco taking on Spain in the last 16 on Tuesday.

In terms of a fitness update, Manuel De Luca and Andrea Conti trained individually, while Ignacio Pussetto and Harry Winks continued to receive treatment for their injuries. Omar Colley, Mehdi Leris and Tomas Rincon all returned to full training, with further sessions scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A charter flight will take the squad to Antalya on Thursday where Samp will spend two weeks at the Calista Sports Centre in Kadriye.