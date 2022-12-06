FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Sabiri helps send Morocco to the quarter-finals

Abdelhamid Sabiri’s World Cup adventure is set to continue after he helped his national side get through to the quarter-finals. The Samp star’s Morocco team held Spain to a 0-0 draw in normal and extra-time of their Round of 16 match, so the two sides faced off in a penalty shootout at the Education City Stadium in Doha. It was the Atlas Lions that held their nerve better than La Roja, putting away three penalties to Spain’s none, which will see them face either Portugal or Switzerland in the quarter-finals. Sabiri came off the bench on 82 minutes and calmly put away the first penalty, helping keep the dream alive for his team.