Samp land in Turkey for start of training camp

The team arrived in Turkey on Thursday for the start of their training camp in preparation for the resumption of Serie A.

Having set off from Genoa around 10:30, the Blucerchiati touched down in Antalya at 15:17 local time, before making their way to Calista Luxury Resort, where they will be staying for the next two weeks.

In the evening, Dejan Stankovic and the coaching staff guided the players through their first session, amidst pouring rain, at Calista Sports Centre in Kadriye.

25 of the 27 players currently available took part, while Andrea Conti and Harry Winks had treatment.

A double session is planned for Friday.