Pool session for Blucerchiati as Djuricic trains on the pitch

A morning of hard work for the Sampdoria first-team squad was spent on the pitch and in the swimming pool at the Calista Luxury Resort. Regenerative work in the water was on the agenda for most of the outfield players who featured against TS Galaxy on Sunday, while the rest of the squad trained out in the rain at the Calista Sports Centre, including Filip Djuricic.

The Serbian, who joined up with his team-mates in Turkey on Sunday evening, trained separately like Andrea Conti, Gonzalo Villar (fatigued but recovering) and Harry Winks.

Dejan Stankovic and his staff have scheduled a double session on Tuesday.

The fourth and final game of this winter training camp has now been scheduled. It will take place on 23 December, the day of the flight back to Italy, against Kaysar, who compete in the second tier of Kazakhstani football. Kick-off will be at 11:00 local time (9:00 CET).

– Adana Demirspor v Sampdoria (Thursday 15 December at 17:30 local time, New Adana Stadium, Adana, Turkey)

– Sampdoria v Dynamo Dresden (Monday 19 December at 17:30 local time, Calista Sports Centre, Kadriye, Antalya, Turkey)

– Sampdoria v Kaysar (Friday 23 December at 11:00 local time, Calista Sports Centre, Kadriye, Antalya, Turkey)