Last-minute equaliser denies Samp win in Adana

Sampdoria looked set to emerge victorious from their friendly against Adana Demirspor on Thursday, but an equaliser from the hosts in the dying seconds cost them the win.

Here are the details from the match:

Adana Demirspor 2-2 Sampdoria

Scorers: Yildiz 27, Caputo 34, Murillo 37, Inler 90+4.

Adana Demirspor (4-4-2): Ozbir; Cokcalis, Akaydin (Manev 61), Guler, Rodrigues (Dursun 86); Yildiz (Bjarnason 61), Stambouli (Kapi 86), Ndiaye (Inler 46), Akintola (Oztumer 46); Onyekuru, Akbaba (Belhanda 46).

Subs not used: Karakus, Boyaci, Svensson, Khabuliani, Ozturk.

Coach: Montella.

Sampdoria (3-4-1-2): Audero (Ravaglia 74); Murillo (Paoletti 86), Colley (Ferrari 86), Amione (Villa 86); Leris (Malagrida 86), Rincon (Yepes 73), Vieira (Trimboli 86), Augello (Murru 86); Verre (Villar 73); Gabbiadini (Djuricic 74), Caputo (Montevago 86).

Subs not used: Tantalocchi, Savio.

Coach: Stankovic.

Referee: Yilmaz.

Assistants: Karatag and Atakan Ataseven.

Fourth official: Yildirim.

Bookings: Belhanda 79, Murillo 79, Yepes 89.

Added time: 2+4.