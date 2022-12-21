U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Afternoon session in Turkey

Activation drills, handball challenges and small-sided games were on the agenda in the penultimate training session in Turkey organised by Dejan Stankovic and his staff.

Besides the absent Andrea Conti, Ignacio Pussetto, Fabio Quagliarella and Abdelhamid Sabiri, two other players weren’t in training at the Calista Sports Centre in Kadriye on Wednesday afternoon. Valerio Verre is recovering from a light bout of the flu, while Harry Winks is continuing his return to competitive action.

Another afternoon session is in store on Thursday.

