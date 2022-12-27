Samp return to Bogliasco, double session on Wednesday

The first-team squad is back in Bogliasco after two weeks of hard work in Turkey and spending the Christmas period with their families. The afternoon session on pitch one at the Mugnaini took place in the presence of club president Marco Lanna, with Dejan Stankovic focusing on fitness activations, possession and a small-sided game.

Abdelhamid Sabiri is enjoying a few extra days’ rest following his involvement with Morocco at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Manuel De Luca and Harry Winks trained separately, while physio was in store for Andrea Conti, Fabio Quagliarella and Ignacio Pussetto.

A double session is scheduled for Wednesday.