Lammers joins in for first session of 2023

News

The team were back in training on New Year’s Day with a newcomer among them: Sam Lammers joined in with the Blucerchiati pending the official completion of his transfer when the window opens.

The following players did not take part in the afternoon session: Omar Colley (flu), Manuel De Luca and Harry Winks (personalised programmes), Andrea Conti, Ignacio Pussetto and Fabio Quagliarella (recovery work) and Abedhalmid Sabiri (due back in Genoa imminently).

On Monday the squad will train in the afternoon again.

