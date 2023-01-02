Nuytinck trains with squad ahead of Sassuolo

The Blucerchiati trained on Monday afternoon with their first match of 2023 now less than 48 hours away. Samp take on Sassuolo at Reggio Emilia’s Mapei Stadium at lunchtime on Wednesday (12:30 CET kick-off).

Dejan Stankovic and the coaching staff had the lads work in the gym before moving outside for some tactical drills.

New signing Bram Nuytinck worked with the rest of the group on his first day at the club.

Harry Winks also joined in with the others for most of the session for the first time since his injury.

Abdelhamid Sabiri trained separately after reporting back following his international commitments while Manuel De Luca and Ignacio Pussetto also worked on their own.

Andrea Conti and Fabio Quagliarella continued with their recovery programmes and Omar Colley remains unavailable due to flu.

The team’s final training session will take place on Tuesday afternoon before they set off for Emilia Romagna by coach.