Winks and Zanoli in squad for Napoli encounter

Harry Winks and Alessandro Zanoli have been named in the matchday squad to face Napoli on Sunday.

The Englishman has been included for the first time since recovering from his ankle injury while the new signing goes straight in after completing his switch from Napoli today. He will wear the No.59 shirt.

Bruno Amione (suspended), Omar Colley, Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Fabio Quagliarella, Ignacio Pussetto and Abdelhamid Sabiri are all unavailable.

Here is the full 22-man list for the 18:00 CET kick-off at the Stadio Ferraris:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Contini, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Augello, Murillo, Murru, Nuytinck, Villa, Zanoli.

Midfielders: Djuricic, Léris, Paoletti, Rincón, Trimboli, Verre, Vieira, Villar, Winks, Yepes.

Forwards: Gabbiadini, Lammers, Montevago.