Back in the morning sun at the Mugnaini

The players were put through their paces in the winter sunshine in Bogliasco on Monday morning for a standard session on the day after a match. Those who were heavily involved against Napoli on Sunday carried out recovery work, while the rest of the squad was in full training.

Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Ignacio Pussetto and Fabio Quagliarella all trained separately.

Another morning session is scheduled for Tuesday.

