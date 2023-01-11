U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Coppa Italia: Stankovic’s squad for Fiorentina trip

Sampdoria will be in Coppa Italia action on Thursday when they take on Fiorentina at the Stadio Franchi in the round of 16.

After training on Wednesday morning, Dejan Stankovic named a squad of 22 Blucerchiati for the trip to Florence.

Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Manolo Gabbiadini, Ignacio Pussetto, Fabio Quagliarella, Simone Trimboli and Gonzalo Villar are all unavailable for the 18:00 CET kick-off.

This is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Audero, Contini, Ravaglia.

Defenders: Amione, Augello, Colley, Murillo, Murru, Nuytinck, Zanoli.

Midfielders: Djuricic, Léris, Malagrida, Paoletti, Rincón, Sabiri, Verre, Vieira, Winks, Yepes.

Forwards: Lammers, Montevago.

