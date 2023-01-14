Strength and possession work ahead of Empoli

The squad continued their preparations for Monday’s visit to Empoli with a morning training session on Saturday

Dejan Stankovic and his coaching staff had the players carry out strength work in the gym, followed by some possession drills and a training match to finish.

Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Manolo Gabbiadini and Fabio Quagliarella followed personalised programmes while Nicola Murru and Simone Trimboli had treatment.

The Blucerchiati will be back at the training ground on Sunday afternoon to finalise their plans for the match, before setting off for Tuscany.