Strength work and tactics ahead of Atalanta

The Blucerchiati were back at the training ground on Wednesday as they build up towards Saturday’s visit to Atalanta (20:45 CET kick-off).

Dejan Stankovic and the coaching staff had the players carry out strength work in the gym followed by tactical drills and small-sided games out on the pitch.

Manolo Gabbiadini rested due to acute lower back pain.

Omar Colley (right knee), Ignacio Pussetto and Abdelhamid Sabiri (left thigh) had physiotherapy.

Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Simone Trimboli and Martin Turk worked separately.

The squad will train again on Thursday morning.