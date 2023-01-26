Samp honing Atalanta battle plan ahead of Friday departure

Sampdoria cranked up preparations for their next game – away to Atalanta – with a morning workout on Thursday.

Dejan Stankovic and the coaching staff had the players warm up before focusing on tactics and finishing with a training match.

Andrea Conti, Manuel De Luca, Simone Trimboli and Martin Turk did personalised work while Omar Colley, Manolo Gabbiadini, Ignacio Pussetto and Abdelhamid Sabiri had physiotherapy.

On Friday afternoon the squad will be back in Bogliasco to put the finishing touches on their plans for Saturday 20:45 CET kick-off at Gewiss Stadium.