In-house friendly at the Mugnaini

Dejan Stankovic’s Sampdoria squad continued preparations for the Monday-evening clash away to Monza at the training ground on Thursday morning.

The session on pitch two at the Mugnaini was kicked off with a ten-a-side in-house training match.

Omar Colley, Filip Djuricic, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Simone Trimboli trained separately.

Andrea Conti and Manuel De Luca continued their recovery programmes.

An afternoon session is in store on Friday.