Gym and tactical work

Sampdoria are furthering their preparations ahead of their away day at Monza, with the game kicking off on Monday at 20:45 CET.

Dejan Stankovic’s squad started the day in the gym before heading out onto the pitch for fitness and tactical drills.

Omar Colley took part in the team training while Filip Djuricic, Abdelhamid Sabiri and Simone Trimboli followed custom schedules. Meanwhile Andrea Conti and Manuel De Luca continued their recovery programmes.

A morning session is on the cards tomorrow.

