Monza draws ever closer

Sampdoria were hard at work this Saturday morning at Bogliasco ahead of their fixture against Monza on Monday.

Dejan Stankovic and his staff worked on tactics before taking part in a small-sided game.

As for individuals, Filip Djuricic was back with the squad while Abdelhamid Sabiri and Simone Trimboli followed custom schedules. Meanwhile Andrea Conti and Manuel De Luca continued their recovery programmes.

Sunday will see Samp press on with preparations for Monza.