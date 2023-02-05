Stankovic: “Ready for Monza with the fans by our side”

With the January transfer window now closed and some promising signings for the Blucerchiati, Sampdoria coach Dejan Stankovic is feeling positive ahead of his side’s trip to Monza on Monday. “The transfer window is finally complete. The lads who’ve joined us have been doing great. Michael Cuisance, Koray Gunter and Emirhan Ilkhan have all shown desire, commitment and motivation.”

As the squad prepares for the next match, Stankovic has been pleased with what he’s seen from his players. “It’s been a positive week for the whole team. We’re ready for another tough match. We’ll need to be strong, tight and determined.”

The coach is convinced that this hard work will pay off. “With consistency in our performances, we must make the most of it when our moment comes. I’m sure that it will come. I’m convinced that if we have a good run, it will lift the whole team. It will lift the atmosphere of the team. We have amazing fans who are always by our side. In difficult moments, they have demonstrated their loyalty and we must repay the belief they’ve shown because we want to change the trajectory of this season.”

The Blucerchiati face tough opponents on Monday. “Monza are enjoying a good run. They are a strong and healthy club, with a promising, young manager who is showing his worth. They’ve picked up some great results. They can play without worrying about their position in the league and instead concentrate on their game. It’s a shame for us in that regard because I’m sure the lads have so much to show.”

Regardless of their opponents, the coach wants his players to focus on their game. “We must have the same approach whatever team we are facing. This is the message that I convey to my players. They must be focused and fight for every ball and every challenge like it’s their last. I want to see us be more clinical in front of goal and have more desire to take the lead and take charge of the game to get a good result. We’ll see how it goes.”