Possession and high-intensity small-sided game
There was an afternoon session for Sampdoria on Thursday.
On pitch two at the Mugnaini, Dejan Stankovic and his staff led a session focusing on fitness activations, possession drills and a high-intensity small-sided game.
Manuel De Luca, Koray Günter, Fabio Quagliarella and Simone Trimboli trained separately, while Andrea Conti and Ignacio Pussetto continued their recovery programmes.
A morning session is in store on Friday.