Possession and high-intensity small-sided game

There was an afternoon session for Sampdoria on Thursday.

On pitch two at the Mugnaini, Dejan Stankovic and his staff led a session focusing on fitness activations, possession drills and a high-intensity small-sided game.

Manuel De Luca, Koray Günter, Fabio Quagliarella and Simone Trimboli trained separately, while Andrea Conti and Ignacio Pussetto continued their recovery programmes.

A morning session is in store on Friday.