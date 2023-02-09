U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

Possession and high-intensity small-sided game

There was an afternoon session for Sampdoria on Thursday.

On pitch two at the Mugnaini, Dejan Stankovic and his staff led a session focusing on fitness activations, possession drills and a high-intensity small-sided game.

Manuel De Luca, Koray Günter, Fabio Quagliarella and Simone Trimboli trained separately, while Andrea Conti and Ignacio Pussetto continued their recovery programmes.

A morning session is in store on Friday.

