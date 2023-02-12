U.C. Sampdoria Sampdoria logo

News

Finishing touches for Inter

There’s just one day to go before Samp take on Inter, and today at Bogliasco coach Dejan Stankovic and his staff worked on possession exercises and honed their tactics.

As for individuals, Manuel De Luca took part in a solo session while Koray Gunter was seen to by the club doctors. Andrea Conti and Ignacio Pussetto continue their paths to recovery.

Tomorrow sees Samp come together in the morning for a short session before the squad is announced for the evening clash against Inter.

